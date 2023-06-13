LHDN: Employers required by law to report changes of workers’ employment status

KUCHING (June 13): Malaysian employers are required under Section 83 of the Income Tax Act (ITA) 1967 to report to the tax authority on changes of their workers’ employment status, the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has reminded.

In an e-mail correspondence with The Borneo Post, representatives of LHDN stated that under subsection 83(2), employers must notify LHDN on the commencement of a new employee who is or is likely to be chargeable to tax.

This should be done using the prescribed Form CP22 within 30 days from the date of commencement of their employment.

Similarly, under subsection 83(3), employers are required to notify LHDN on the termination of employment, retirement and/or death of an employee, by furnishing Form CP22A not less than 30 days before the cessation of employment or not more than 30 days after being informed of their death.

However, if the income of an employee has been subjected to monthly tax deduction (MTD) or if their monthly remuneration is below the minimum amount of income that is subject to MTD, employers are not required to notify LHDN on their cessation of employment provided that the employee in question will continue working or will not be retiring from any employment in Malaysia.

Additionally, the LHDN representatives said under subsection 83(4), employers are also required to notify the tax body if an existing employee is intending to leave Malaysia for a period exceeding three months.

“They are required to furnish Form CP21 not less than 30 days before the expected date of the employee’s departure, and are only exempt from doing so if the employee’s yearly income is not subject to tax, or if they have separately received approval from LHDN that they are satisfied that the employee is required to frequently work abroad.

“Employers failing to comply with the above provisions under subsection 83(2) of the ITA 1967 without any reasonable excuse, upon conviction of an offence, will be liable to a fine of not less than RM200 and not more than RM20,000, or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or both.”

Furthermore, employers shall be liable to pay the full amount of tax due from the employee, and the amount due from the employer shall be a debt due to the government and may be recovered by way of civil proceedings.

LHDN, also known as Hasil, shared this information with The Borneo Post after several local employers recently aired their woes that they had been hit with potential penalties of failing to comply with the aforementioned provisions.

These employers, who wished to remain anonymous, shared that over the years, they had received some conflicting information on the reporting requirements and exemptions from various private and public tax workshops and seminars they had attended over the years.

Some shared that they were told they were not required to inform LHDN about the commencement of new employees, while others said that they were told they were not required to report on the resignation of employees who were not of retirement age.

Some employers also said they had been dissuaded by some LHDN officers in the past when they attempted to submit the required forms, as they were told that it was not needed.

Because of this, the employers were quite surprised and dismayed to find out that the information and advice they had received previously may have missed the mark, as their respective audits have received unexpected penalties for failing to comply with the aforementioned provisions.

When asked for comment regarding the dilemma that these employers are facing, Ranjeet Kaur, the director to the LHDN’s CEO Office said: “For situations where the employer is penalised, the employer can submit an appeal to Hasil. The employer may also refer to the Employer Audit Framework which has been effective from Oct 1, 2021 as an additional reference to the employer in the implementation of the employer audit.”

She highlighted that the main objective of the employer audit is not to unfairly penalise employers but instead to make employers aware of their responsibilities and obligations under the ITA 1967 and the Income Tax (Deduction and Remuneration) (Amendment) Rules, 1994.

“Hasil would like to reassure all parties that audits carried out by the tax authority are done in a fair and transparent manner in assisting employers to fulfil their duties and tax obligations,” she added.

According to Ranjeet, the conducts of audits are in line with the Awareness, Education and Services (AES) objective introduced by Hasil CEO Datuk Dr Mohd Nizom Sairi, which plays a crucial role in promoting tax compliance in Malaysia and facilitates taxpayers in carrying out their responsibilities.

“Other activities carried out under the AES objective include the hosting and establishment of industry engagement sessions, tax workshop and seminars, awareness campaigns, online resources and collaborations with government bodies and agencies in Malaysia and around the world.

“Collectively, these initiatives are expected to help improve tax education, provide better taxpayer services, and raise awareness on tax obligations in Malaysia.

“By fostering a better understanding of tax regulations and responsibilities, the goal is to enhance compliance as well as maintain a fair and equitable tax system as a whole,” said Ranjeet.

However, she said it was understandable that there may be lapses in knowledge and judgement from time to time and to address this, LHDN’s Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme (SVDP) is taking place again from this June 1 until May 31, 2024.

SVDP is a programme that allows taxpayers a chance to review their tax position and voluntarily disclose any previously undeclared income, or correct any inaccuracy in the previous tax filing.

“This is an opportunity for everyone to come forward and declare their income in good faith, and to start on a clean slate with regard to your tax matters.

“Likewise, Hasil will also accept all declarations made in good faith,” Ranjeet said.