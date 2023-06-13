MoU marks renewal of SEB-Swinburne Sarawak’s ‘Campus Ambassador Programme’

KUCHING (June 13): Sarawak Energy Bhd and Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus have renewed their partnership in the ‘Campus Ambassador Programme’, extending it for another three years.

The collaboration, marked by the recent inking of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), reflects SEB’s partnerships with selected universities in areas of mutual interests.

Since the signing of the first agreement in June 2019, both organisations have engaged in various fields including talent nurturing, industry-engaged learning, research and scholarship provision for high-performing students.

Significantly, the MoU on the renewal of the partnership coincided with SEB group chief operating officer James Ung’s first visit to the campus since assuming the role as the new Swinburne Sarawak’s ‘Campus Ambassador’.

In addition to providing financial assistance to students through its scholarship programme, SEB has been actively supporting the university’s commitment to industry-engaged learning via SEB internship programme, delivering guest lectures and providing advice for courses and students’ final-year projects.

The role that the corporation plays as a close collaborator of the university has greatly benefitted the students by ensuring that they are able to gain practical work-ready skills, placing them ahead of their peers.

“We believe that when industry players collaborate with universities, we will be able to create more values to benefit the community as a whole.

“With Swinburne Sarawak being one of our closest university partners, we are looking forward to exploring more projects together,” said Ung in a statement.

Concurring with the ‘Campus Ambassador’, Swinburne Sarawak pro vice-chancellor and chief executive officer Prof Lau Hieng Ho remarked: “In addition to our projects with Sarawak Energy, we can also work together with the other universities under the ‘Campus Ambassador Programme’ to unlock potential for more innovation in our projects with Sarawak Energy.

“Through Swinburne Sarawak’s subsidiary, Swinburne Innovation Malaysia Sdn Bhd (SWIM), our university can also manage and respond to industry needs with greater agility.”

Both parties had also discussed collaboration on potential projects, including an outreach education programme that the university intends to roll out around this month.

After the MoU signing ceremony, Ung continued his visit with a ‘fireside chat session’ with the SEB scholars of the university. The session provided an opportunity for him to share knowledge and interact with the students on various topics including the application of academic knowledge at work, sustainable energy, as well as the importance of research and development in the energy industry.

