NGO wants Sarawak govt to provide equitable Constituency Development Funding

KUCHING (June 13): Rise of Social Efforts (ROSE) has called on the Sarawak government to give out equitable Constituency Development Funding (CDF) through all elected state representatives.

ROSE president Geoffrey Tang said Sarawak should emulate other state governments such as Selangor, Perak, and Johor in doing so.

“ROSE calls on the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government to allocate equitable CDF to all state assemblypersons regardless of their political affiliation,” Tang said in a press statement today.

The statement was in response to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s recent announcement on the approval of Rural Transformation Project (RTP) and Minor Rural Project (MRP) allocations for Bawang Assan constituency.

The seat is represented by Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who is president of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), an opposition party.

“However, we wonder if the other five Opposition-held constituencies of Sarawak will get the same allocation as well,” Tang asked.

As CDF is from public funds, it should not be used to advantage certain political parties in state government, but instead be allocated to all elected representatives no matter their affiliation, he opined.

“No allocation for opposition-held areas means that it is a form of punishment to voters who had voted the opposition to represent them.

“Particularly where the constituency is more rural and CDF allocations are meant for addressing urgent development or delivery gaps, voters are being ‘taught’ that they will be deprived of development if they do not vote the ruling party.

“Consequently, they are taught to judge the performance of their elected representatives by the allocation of grants (from public funds including taxes paid by the people) instead of his or her performance as a law or policy-maker at the DUN (State Legislative Assembly),” he claimed.

Currently all elected representatives from government parties in Sarawak get RM8 million per year for faster delivery or implementation of small, rural, or minor projects for the benefit of constituents instead of having to wait under usual development project budgets to be approved and presented under the relevant ministries.

“We (ROSE) also join the calls of other civil society organisations such as Ideas and Bersih for a law on equitable CDF for purposes of accountability, including to take away the discretionary nature of such allocations,” added Tang.