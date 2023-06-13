Parliament: PM scheduled to explain M’sia-Indonesia maritime border agreement

KUALA LUMPUR (June 13): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to explain in Parliament today the maritime border agreement signed between Malaysia and Indonesia recently.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s website, the prime minister will clarify the matter during the Ministers’ Question Time in response to a question from Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bahru).

Takiyuddin wants the government’s assurance that the newly signed maritime border agreement between Malaysia and Indonesia will not put the country at a loss or affect its sovereign right, particularly the negative impact on maritime economic activities in the long term.

There will also be a question to the prime minister from Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (BN-Parit Sulong) on reforms made by the government, in terms of the approach and governance of laws or regulations, to curb the leakage of public money.

She also wants to know whether the government will continue to report on the expenses and monitor the National Budget.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance. will also clarify to Parliament explain the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR) established by the National Science Council (NSC) which is expected to generate RM12.1 billion in national income by 2030.

This is in response to a question from Tan Kar Hing (PH-Gopeng), who also wants to know the advantages for Malaysia in trying to be the main driver in the hydrogen economy compared to countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, Australia and Asean countries that have started to venture into the hydrogen sector.

During the questions for oral answers session, Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) will ask the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security about the impact of climate change, natural disasters, disease and pest attacks on food production in the country over the past two years, as well as the mitigation measures that have been taken to reduce the impact on the country’s food security.

After the questions for oral answers sessions, the house will proceed with the debate on the Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

Also included in the Order Paper is the tabling of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Capital Markets and Services (Amendment) Bill 2023 for the second reading.

This Dewan Rakyat is sitting for 11 days and will end this Thursday. — Bernama