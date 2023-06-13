PKR Serian chief: Abun Sui as Senator gives voice to Bidayuh in Dewan Negara

KUCHING (June 13): The Bidayuhs are confident that Senator Abun Sui will be a voice for the community in the Dewan Negara, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Serian chairman Senior Rade.

In a press statement, Senior said a thanksgiving lunch was held Sunday for Abun, whereby the senator was given a set of Bidayuh traditional attire.

“We are confident that his appointment by the unity government is the right one, and we believe that he can carry out his responsibilities effectively and successfully for the sake of a better Malaysia in the Malaysia Madani unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” said Senior, who is also PKR Sarawak Leadership Council member.

“Hopefully the YB Senator remembers us as he carries out the trust given to him in the Senate and to be an effective voice for all races in Sarawak including the Bidayuhs,” he said.

Abun, who is a Kenyah from Hulu Rajang, was among 16 individuals appointed as senators, effective March 20, 2023.

He is also PKR Sarawak deputy chairman and the party’s national supreme council member.

Meanwhile, Abun in his remarks at the thanksgiving lunch emphasised the importance for all Sarawakians to continue supporting the unity government.

This, he said, is to ensure the continuity of good initiatives currently being worked out between the state and federal governments.

Also present at the event which doubled up as post-Gawai gathering were PKR Sarawak chairman Roland Engan and chairmen of other PKR branches.