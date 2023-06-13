Rafizi: Govt targeting 200 companies to join academy in industry programme

PUTRAJAYA (June 13): A total of 200 companies are targeted to be involved in the Academy in Industry programme until the end of this year to train 20,000 school leavers to become skilled workers, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

Rafizi said that under the programme, Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school-leavers will be trained by the companies for 18 months, after which they would receive their level one Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM).

“This method is more attractive for young school leavers than going to a higher education institution and studying for another two or three years before joining the employment sector.

“(This way) they can enter directly into the employment sector, continue studying and receive a certificate in the process, it is actually more in line with what the current generation wants,” he said, adding that the government would also announce some incentives during the official launch of the programme in a few weeks time.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with strategic partners here yesterday, Rafizi said 10 companies would be involved in the pilot project of the government’s initiative implemented through the Malaysian Productivity Corporation (MPC) and strategic partners of the programme.

He said the pilot project would involve nine local companies and a multinational corporation dealing in the automotive, semiconductor, food, aerospace, and palm oil manufacturing sectors.

Companies interested in participating in the programme would first need to be accredited in reskilling and upskilling.

“The government must ensure that the training is appropriate with the syllabus, the scope of work is relevant to the certification and that they (companies) have the manpower to train these students,” he said. — Bernama