Recent golf converts turn advocates and winners

SIBU (June 13): A husband-and-wife pair Anthony Ting Tung Kion and Ngo Pei Ling both fired an impressive 63 to finish first and runner-up in the Nett Section (Group B) of Sibu Golf Club June monthly medal championships last weekend.

Ting, a former national rugby player, revealed that he did not expect to perform that well in the sport which he just embraced three months ago.

“We are both surprised by the results but both of us are happy with what we have achieved” he said.

Ting currently works as a state rugby coach guiding players from Sibu Rugby.

He developed an interest in golf less than two years ago, noting that it is a gentler sport.

“As age catches up and with a body full of injuries from playing rugby for more than 30 years, I eventually made a decision to switch to playing golf,” he explained, adding that he also convinced his wife and son Aaron Sebastian Ting Sie Giat to take up the sport.

“I hope more people will take up golf as it really is a good and healthy sport which you can enjoy up to 80 or even 90 years old,” he added.

Pei Lin said she was initially reluctant to tag along with her husband due to the hot weather.

“Being a woman, getting sun burn and getting dark skin worry me. But after a few months in the golf field, I am now almost getting addicted to golfing as it is so challenging,” she confessed, adding that she has become healthier and stronger after starting to play golf.

The third placing in Nett Section Group B went to Mohamad Asri on 67.

Meanwhile, evergreen Lee Ka Tung continued to glitter when he fired a 67 to lift the Nett section Group A title followed by Kee Ing Ping (68) and Kong Fei Loong (69).

Top three in the senior section were Wong Koo Ching (67), Lawrence Nguoi (69) and Ting Sii Ing (69) while Angus Wong (65) and Caleb Lau (71) topped the junior section.

More than 50 golfers participated in the June tournament sponsored by businessman Ngieng Ping Kiew.