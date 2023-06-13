Sabah police investigating breach of standards complaint filed by murder victim’s family

KOTA KINABALU (June 13): Police are investigating if there was a breach of standards in the investigation of an initial police report made by the family of a woman who was later allegedly killed by her ex-lover at a shopping mall late last month.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said if the investigation carried out did not meet standards, disciplinary action would be taken against the police officer and personnel involved.

“There was a police report lodged by the victim’s family, we will investigate what actions were taken in terms of the investigation.

“If the investigation did not meet the police standards, disciplinary action will be taken,” he said during the police’s monthly gathering at the Sabah police headquarters in Kepayan today.

Yesterday, the family of Nurul Ain Silien, who was allegedly killed by her ex-lover at a shopping mall here last month, stated that they were disappointed with how the police handled the case prior to Nurul’s murder.

The victim’s mother, Datuk Siti Aminah Jabar Khan, said the family had lodged a report at the Alamesra police station around 2pm on May 28, a day before her daughter was killed.

Siti Aminah, who is a Parti Warisan supreme council member, said they had done so because her daughter’s 33-year-old former lover was dissatisfied that Nurul Ain had wanted to break up with him and had started to harass her.

She said the man had been threatening her daughter and telling her things such as: “I will make sure you will never be happy again. I do not care if I get caught by the police and am hanged to death.”

However, Siti Aminah claimed that after they lodged the report, the police there did not take any action until her daughter’s demise the next day.

Yesterday, Siti Aminah lodged another police report at the Karamunsing police station.

According to the report, Siti Aminah and her husband were dissatisfied with the Alamesra police station for not giving them useful advice.

The report further stated that Siti Aminah was also dissatisfied that the police there did not carry out an investigation within 24 hours of the first report being lodged.