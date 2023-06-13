Sarawak film academy an idea worth considering, says deputy minister

KUCHING (June 13): Having a film academy in Sarawak is something worthy of consideration, says Datuk Sebastian Ting.

In suggesting this, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak said something must be done to encourage qualified and competent Sarawakians to produce films.

“To achieve this, we may need to have an academy that is dedicated to teaching all aspects of filmmaking.

“Those graduating from this academy may be given certificates or diplomas,” he said in a press conference on the ‘Sixth Asean International Film Festival and Awards (Aiffa), at Grand Margherita Hotel here yesterday.

Adding on, Ting said such an academy could be established via a joint-venture between the government and the private sector.

“A good thing to ponder is how we are going to move forward after Aiffa. However, the question is – is Sarawak ready to have a film academy to start something?”

On this, Ting asked Aiffa director Livan Tajang, who was also present at the press conference, for her views.

“In Sarawak, there are already four universities offering courses for people (wanting) to become film directors, cameramen and so on. However, I would support it if Sarawak wishes to have a film academy.

“Aside from directors and the cameramen, the film industry also needs the artists – actors, actresses, the make-up artists and so on,” said Livan.