Sarawak undertakes first carbon capture, sequestration project in Kasawari fields off state’s coast

KUCHING (June 13): Sarawak has undertaken its first offshore Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) project at the Petronas Kasawari fields near Bintulu, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the project is anticipated to reduce up to 3.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, making it one of the world’s largest offshore CCS projects.

“This achievement firmly positions Sarawak as a global leader in this cutting-edge technology towards achieving net-zero carbon by 2050,” the Premier said in his keynote address at the opening ceremony of International Energy Week (IEW) 2023 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Abang Johari said this game-changing initiative is poised to revolutionise the regional upstream oil and gas industry, drive innovation, and mark a substantial step towards sustainable energy production that benefits both the industry and the environment.

“It will also demonstrate, without a shadow of a doubt, Sarawak’s capability in managing CCS through proper legislation, regulations, and world-class standards on par with international level CCS operations,” he said.

He pointed out that Sarawak possesses vast potential for carbon storage estimated at nine billion metric tonnes of possible storage under the stable seabed formation of its continental shelf.

“Our offshore depleted or abandoned petroleum fields offer an ideal location for secure and permanent storage of captured carbon dioxide (CO2).

“This presents a significant prospect for oil and gas companies and heavy industries to store their captured CO2 emissions and fulfil their obligations in reducing CO2 emissions,” he said.

He said Sarawak will continue to develop its energy infrastructure, increasing resiliency of the system, and ensuring sufficient energy is available for domestic use and, on a case-to-case basis, sales to the international market.

He added that the government will also continue to improve the laws, policies, and regulations to ensure ease of doing business in Sarawak, further accelerating economic growth.

Abang Johari also said the Sarawak government actively welcomed other nations to collaborate and develop new projects to combat climate change and forge a sustainable future.

“All the initiatives and projects for the state are pieces of a puzzle that we will need to put together carefully to create a beautiful tapestry that is beautiful, resilient, and sustainable for our future generations.

“The Sarawak government has provided the framework required to maximise the probability of success, now it is time for the people to step up and take advantage of the transition,” he stated.

On a related matter, the Premier said feasibility studies on two mega hydrogen plant projects in Bintulu have been completed and are expected to continue to the Front End-Engineering Design (FEED) stage within the next few months.

“This is subject to finalising the details in Feasibility Studies prior to entering the comprehensive FEED stage,” he said.

He noted that the two hydrogen plants in the Green Hydrogen Hub in Bintulu, which is a collaboration between SEDC Energy and a consortium of global multi-nationals made of up Sumitomo, Eneos, Samsung Engineering, Lotte Chemicals, Posco, and Petronas (via Gentari), will be the cornerstone of the state’s green hydrogen economy and a benchmark world scale project.

“Following on the project planning, the final investment decision is expected to be in the second quarter of 2025 for H2ornbill Train and first quarter of 2024 for H2biscus Train. Both facilities are expected to be operationalised in 2027.

“Other than producing green hydrogen, the plant will also create new hydrogen-based industries such as the manufacturing of electrolysers, fuel cells, and the green chemicals industry,” he said.

In addition to the hydrogen projects in Bintulu, he said SEDC Energy is also developing the domestic Rembus Hydrogen Production Plant and Refuelling Station to support the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) Project.

The plant is expected to be completed in 2025.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi; Deputy Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister Dr Hazland Abang Hipni; Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Taib; and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Hussain.