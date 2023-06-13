SCAC to bear cost of RM1.5 mln for Methodist day care centre

SIBU (June 13): The Methodist Church Sibu Jalan Archer Day Care Centre project for the elderly here will cost RM1.5 million.

According to Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference (SCAC) director Ting Mie Ching, the cost of the project will be borne by SCAC from its own funds.

“For this care centre project, we only use the ground floor while the upper floor belongs to the Methodist Women’s Hostel.

“The renovation is based on safety features which must follow the specifications of the fire brigade, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and other requirements to avoid any problems,” said Ting to the media after the ground-breaking ceremony for the SCAC Elderly Day Care Centre project here yesterday.

Ting said the renovation work was carried out immediately yesterday after the ceremony and would take six months to complete.

“We expect this centre to start operating in January 2024 and it can accommodate a total of 60 senior citizens.

“This is a day care centre and no accommodation or services are provided like other welfare homes and it operates from Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 5pm only,” she said.

Ting also said that they have sent a total of 10 guardians of the centre to undergo training.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was officiated by Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, and attended by SMC chairman Clarence Ting and councillor Joshua Ting representing Dudong assemblyman Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.