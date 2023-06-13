Tengku Zafrul: Texas Instruments expanding Malaysian operations in KL, Melaka with RM14.6 bln investment

KUALA LUMPUR (June 13): Global chipmaker Texas Instruments is investing RM14.6 billion in Malaysia to expand its manufacturing operations in Kuala Lumpur and Melaka in the next two years.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the US-headquartered semiconductor company plans to start production at both locations as early as 2025, and is expected to create 1,800 jobs for locals.

“With RM9.6 billion invested in KL, 1,300 local jobs will be created and for Melaka, RM5 billion will be invested which will create 500 local jobs.

“Texas Instruments plans to expand its assembly and test operations to reflect Malaysia’s clear positioning in the global semiconductor supply chain while complementing our New Investment Policy and New Industrial Master Plan’s focus on attracting hi-tech, high-value investments to support our increasingly digitised global and domestic economies,” he posted on Twitter this morning.

Texas Instruments was founded in 1930 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

It has established itself as a prominent player in the global electronics industry.

Texas Instruments vice-president of assembly and test manufacturing operations, Yogannaidu Sivanchalam said that these investments are part of Texas Instruments’ long-term strategy to expand internal manufacturing capacity and meet the increasing demand for semiconductors while ensuring a reliable supply.

“Texas Instruments is proud to have been operating in Malaysia for more than 50 years, and our decision to expand our back-end manufacturing is a reflection of the talented and growing team in Malaysia that will be critical to the company’s future,” he said in a separate statement.

At full production, Texas Instruments’ state-of-the-art factories in Malaysia will feature advanced factory automation to assemble and test hundreds of millions of analogue and embedded processing chips daily. These chips will find applications in various electronic devices, ranging from renewable energy sources to electric vehicles and both factories will adopt environmentally responsible construction methods.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) CEO Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman said the agency is committed to facilitating Texas Instruments’ expansion and fostering a collaborative ecosystem.

“Mida is fully dedicated to supporting Texas Instruments’ expansion plans, which will not only bring significant investments but also enhanced analogue and embedded processing manufacturing capabilities to the country.

“This partnership further solidifies Malaysia’s position as a leading hub in the region for semiconductor innovation,” he said in a statement. — Malay Mail