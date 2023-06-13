Unimas can lead country’s biodiversity research, says Khaled

KOTA SAMARAHAN (June 13): Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) will study the possibility of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) taking a bigger role and playing the lead in biodiversity research in this country, said Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said Unimas has high potential to take the lead in biodiversity research in collaboration with other local universities, as MOHE looks into getting all universities to work together and avoid any redundancy in resources.

“The ministry will study this matter and determine the direction. It is necessary for us to mobilise all our strengths and ensure that research is carried out in an integrated manner so that we can produce things that can have a big and meaningful impact on the country in the field of research,” he told a press conference during a working visit to Unimas campus yesterday.

He hoped there will be spirit of congeniality and working as one team among universities when conducting research.

“It is true they move as separate universities. But at the end of the day, they have the role to uplift the country’s higher education sector, a sector which is important in determining the progress of the country,” he added.

Mohamed Khaled also said Unimas’ big potential in leading other universities in biodiversity research as due to achievements made by the university in 30 years since its inception.

According to him, Unimas’ Institute of Biodiversity and Environmental Conservation is one of Unimas’ strength and he hoped to see this institute sharing knowledge and expertise with similar institutes in other universities.

“Unimas has big potential to take the lead with others as the satellite under it…We have to work that way or else there will be a redundancy of resources which is a waste,” he added.

On another matter, Mohamed Khaled said he is proud of achievements made by Unimas – as one of the 20 public universities in Malaysia – in the last 30 years.

He said apart from biodiversity research, Unimas’ other notable strength is its community sustainability initiative.

He also applauded the university for setting up the Institute of Borneo Studies which promotes better knowledge of Sarawakians and the many ethnic groups.

“There is good ties between Unimas and the state government, with the university playing vital role in Sarawak’s development.

“Sarawak is about as big as the Peninsula and there is only one public university here. All parts of Sarawak are the experimental field for Unimas,” he added.

Khaled said he is not new to the Ministry of Higher Education having been its minister from 2008 to 2013 and now he is in better position to make evaluation and comparison.

Khaled’s visit to Unimas started with tree planting at Dataran Bucida Canselori.

This was followed by a closed door meeting where amongst others he was briefed by Unimas vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi on the university’s direction and achievements.

He then visited Unimas Innovation Technology (InnoTech) Hub before lunch break, before proceeding to visit the project site of Unimas Teaching Hospital and Medical Centre.