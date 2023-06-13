Willie expects more telco towers in Puncak Borneo operational by year end

KUCHING (June 13): Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin believes more telecommunication towers in Puncak Borneo will be operational by end of the year.

He said this will enable folks in the constituency to enjoy better network coverage.

He said some 31 National Digital Network or Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela) and 17 Sarawak Multimedia Authority Rural Telecommunication (SMART) towers are being built and going to be built in Puncak Borneo.

“Of the 31 Jendela towers, four are already operational. The Jendela towers at Kampung Pulau Kadis and Kampung Danu, both in Mambong constituency, are operational with 4G Multi-Operator Core Networks (MOCN), and the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) has provided Celcom, Digi, Maxis and U Mobile services to the towers.

“The other two Jendela towers, located at Kampung Jalan Sungai Pinang (Serembu) and Plaman Baki (Tarat), are operational with Maxis,” he said.

Willie said three of the 17 SMART towers are already operational and on-air, and they are situated at Kampung Padang Pan and Kambung Gumbang, both in Serembu; and Bengoh Resettlement Scheme in Mambong constituency.

Puncak Borneo comprises three state constituencies – Tarat, Mambong and Serembu.

Willie said he would also get the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to check on the speed at all SMART towers that are already on-air and to ensure all telco services are available at those towers.