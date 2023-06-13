Zahid: Phase 4 Baram logging roads upgrade project still under design, tender stage

MIRI (June 13): Phase four of the RM70.8 million project to upgrade logging roads in the Baram parliamentary constituency is still under the design and tender document stage, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development said the project involved two former Ulu Baram logging roads – in Long Tungan (8.6km) and Ba Muboi (6.1km).

“The scope of the project is to upgrade the road with concrete JKR R1 specifications at a cost of RM70.8 million. The implementing agency for this project is JKR (Public Works Department) Sarawak.

“This project is expected to be tendered in the fourth quarter of 2023,” he said in a written reply to Baram MP Datuk Anyi Ngau during Ministers’ Question Time in Parliament on Monday (June 12).

Anyi had asked the minister on the implementation status of phase four of the project to upgrade former logging roads in Baram as well as the implementation status of Sungai Sepidik bridge in Tinjar, Baram.

On Sungai Sepidik bridge, Ahmad Zahid said the project is not under the ministry’s approved list.

“It is also not listed in the Sarawak’s government priority list to be applied for in the Fourth Rolling Plan,” he said.

He called on Anyi to apply to Sarawak’s Economic Planning Unit (EPU) so that the project could be included in the state’s priority list before being raised to the Economic Minister for approval in the next Rolling Plan.