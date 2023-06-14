Anwar: No formal proposal for Sarawak casino

KUALA LUMPUR (June 14): The Finance Ministry has not received any proposals to open a casino in Sarawak, which a state minister previously said would not be objectionable there.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also said existing ministry policies dictated that no new licences for gambling operations will be issued, and the ministry is currently only renewing and regulating existing permits and licences.

“For the honourable member’s information, matters pertaining to gambling falls under federal jurisdiction.

“The ministry has not received any application for the proposed opening of a casino in Sarawak,” Anwar said in a written parliamentary reply to Julau MP Datuk Larry Soon @ Sng Wei Shien.

In April, Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said there would be nothing wrong with setting up a casino in Sarawak as the state belonged to all races with different religious beliefs.

Karim, however, explained that the decision to set up a casino in Borneo Highland is for Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to make.

The proposed casino would be part of the redevelopment of the Borneo Highlands Resort, for which the establishment of a theme park and golf course at the resort has also been mooted.

If built, the casino would be the first on the island of Borneo and the second in Malaysia after Genting Highlands in Pahang. – Malay Mail