Arden City: A New Paradigm of Health and Wellness Living in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (June 14): Ibraco Berhad is gearing up to present a new vibrant integrated township in Samarahan, in line with the growing significance of healthy living, intertwined with a seamless, well-connected lifestyle – a wholesome ecosystem.

The wholesome ecosystem of Arden City offers holistic living and services, comprising six primary components – commercial, corporate offices, and residential developments, which are comprehensively integrated and interconnected with healthcare, recreational, and logistics offerings. Together, as the first of its kind in the Kota Samarahan area, this creates a synergistic, vibrant, and self-sustaining environment where people can live, work, play, and stay healthy within the same place. Such a high degree of synergy makes for an extremely convenient and fulfilling lifestyle for people of all walks of life.

An ecosystem of Health and Wellness

Nestled on a 76.3-acre plot, the holistic-themed Arden City not only enjoys a strategic location with seamless connectivity with key amenities including the Sarawak Heart Centre, essential research hubs, and other medical facilities, it will also include a future medical centre development, catering to the latest medical and fitness needs and requirements, and in line with the State Government’s aim of promoting Sarawak as a Medical Tourism destination.

The Heart of Investment

In complementing health and wellness-focused living, just a walking distance away from the medical facility is the commercial square within the township, offering 39 units of three-storey shops featuring single and double frontage access, providing investment opportunities for entrepreneurs catering to an exciting mix of products and services.

Located along the commercial square will be the twin signature office towers, offering premium workspaces that integrate the best of innovative technology in combination with the lush landscape of the activity park and facilities, bringing a strong sense of work-life balance to its occupants – in line with Arden City’s wholesome ecosystem.

Future development comprising high rise residences will also provide ample investment opportunities for property enthusiasts seeking such prospects.

Connecting People and Places through state-of-the art future transportation system

Arden City’s strategic location puts it a short distance away not only from the essential medical hub, but also major educational destinations such as UNIMAS at less than 3km way, as well as other leisure pursuits within the region of Kota Samarahan, with the likes of Samarahan Golf Club less than 2 km away. At the heart of this connectivity is the upcoming Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) System project, the Sarawak’s State Government’s innovative initiative, with a station located at the project site.

Shaping vibrant communities

Arden City will play a part in supporting the state government to breathe new life and raise standards of living in the Kota Samarahan area, transforming the region into a self-sustaining hub. It is positioned to become the focal point of social, commercial, corporate, and healthy activities in Kota Samarahan.

To learn more about Arden City, please contact 082-361111.