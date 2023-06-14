Being outside ‘Ring of Fire’ makes Sarawak a safe place for carbon storage, says Dr Hazland

KUCHING (June 14): Sarawak is deemed safe for carbon storage, in view of it being situated outside the ‘Ring of Fire’ region, says Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

Also referred to as the ‘Circum-Pacific Belt’, the ‘Ring of Fire’ is a string of volcanoes and sites of seismic activities or earthquakes around the edges of the Pacific Ocean

“Since we are outside the ‘Ring of Fire’, we are able to store carbon in our depleted oil wells,” said Dr Hazland his opening speech for the International Energy Week (IEW) 2023 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

This, on top of Sarawak having many natural resources, had become ‘a package’ augmenting the state’s role in the mitigation of climate change, as well as for it to capitalise on and create new revenues from the strategies meant it.

Elaborating, he said the strategies and initiatives undertaken by the state government had included the recycling of used tyres and waste products into biomass, as well as carbon trading and carbon crediting that served as indirect ways of offsetting the carbon emissions deriving from industries.

“We are able to go into hydroelectricity, which is green, and with Sarawak Energy (Bhd), we have succeeded in producing green energy that is also useful in the coming hydrogen industry because we are blessed with 300 rivers in the state.

“We are also blessed with lots of rain and sunshine, and we have sunshine throughout the year.

“So, we are able to go into solar energy to increase the green energy production,” he added.