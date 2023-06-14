Ching Yong accuses MP of not doing enough for Sibu

SIBU (June 14): Members of Parliament (MPs) should have the political spirit of perseverance and tenacity to keep on fighting for the people until the problems are resolved, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong said.

He said it is the duty of MPs to remind the relevant civil servants, government departments and ministers daily, monthly and yearly until the objectives are achieved.

“We need to keep on talking and fighting, daily, monthly and annually for the benefits of Sibu people,” he stressed in a statement.

He was responding to the accusation by Sibu MP Oscar Ling of him making misleading statements regarding the maintenance and upgrade of Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (Sibu Airport Road).

Ling had said although the Sibu Airport Road which is a protocol road is under federal jurisdiction, the decision and authorities however lie with the Sarawak Public Work Department (JKR).

To this, Wong said both the Sibu MP and Lanang MP Alice Lau did not have the spirit of political perseverance.

“They should learn from SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian of having the political spirit of perseverance and tenacity to keep on fighting and arguing until the requests by and problems of the people are satisfactorily resolved,” he said.

Regrettably, Wong claimed, Ling just spoke about these problems once in a while in Parliament.

Wong was also unhappy with such a reply from the Sibu MP.

“As an MP, even though Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Linggi in the oral reply (in Parliament) had informed Ling that JKR Sarawak had rated Sibu Airport road as not a priority road for upgrading and maintenance, both Ling and Lau have a legal and moral obligation to meet up with Alexander Linggi to argue and convince him why Sibu Airport Road must be upgraded urgently and completely,” he said.

Wong said Ling’s reasoning and attitude were irresponsible and disappointing.

The announcement last week by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that he agreed to allocate RM300 million to build a cancer centre in Sarawak was precisely due to Dr Sim who had been “nagging” the former in the car on their way from Kuching airport to the convention centre in the city, Wong said.

Wong further claimed that the people of Sarawak had complained that after winning elections, most of the DAP state and federal representatives were not hardworking enough.

Pointing to the welfare of the people as the most important responsibility of representatives, he said Ling must not shirk his responsibility to serve the people diligently.

He said both Ling and Lau should disclose fully and frankly to the people of Sibu what they had contributed in planning and development for Sibu since 2013.

“The monthly salary and allowances as MP are as high as RM25,000 and the total salary plus allowances of an MP for 10 years is RM1 to RM2 million. If MPs shirk their responsibilities, how can they be worthy of the support of the people?”

Wong also pointed to his own experience on the proposals to build SMK Dudong in Sibu Jaya in order to meet the surging demand of students in Sibu Jaya.

He disclosed that as early as 2000, Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck, who was the state assemblyman, had submitted the proposals which were rejected in the 10th and 11th Malaysia Plan.

“Therefore, after I became the deputy chairman of the Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) in 2020, and was selected by Dr Sim as a potential candidate for Dudong, I started to fight to build SMK Dudong and SK Dudong.

“The remuneration as deputy chairman of the SRDC is zero. Education is clearly under the jurisdiction of the federal government, but seeing the inaction of the two DAP MPs in Sibu on this matter, and even though I was neither an MP nor ADUN (assemblyman), I still put and take the responsibility on my shoulders.

“In order to implement the SK Dudong and SMK Dudong (proposal), I really chased after Dr Sim, the Sarawak Premier, the Sarawak Ministry of Education, and the Federal Ministry of Education.

“Eventually, SMK Dudong was approved in the 2023 national budget. Sadly, SK Dudong was left out.”

Commenting further, Wong said he again wrote to the Minister of Education and Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof in April 2023 to fight for the construction of SK Dudong.

“Are Ling and Lau interested to assist?” he asked.

On the cancer centre, Wong said Ling and Lau should also grasp every opportunity to fight and argue for at least a satellite cancer clinic to be built in Sibu.

“They must speak to the Minister of Works, the Minister of Health, and even the Prime Minister.”