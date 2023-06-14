D-G: National Anti-Financial Crime Centre succeeded in detecting various financial crimes

KUCHING (June 14): The establishment of the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) has succeeded in detecting various financial crimes, said National Anti-Financial Crime Centre (NFCC) director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali.

He said NFCC together with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and the police took action to establish the NSRC, which had resulted in faster scam response actions.

“Through the NSRC, scam response actions are faster through the 997 Hotline to check and block the flow of transactions, block the proceeds of crime by perpetrators, freeze bank accounts under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) for a certain period, detect and close a suspect’s account, refund money to victims, returns from banks, returns through investigation process or Anti-Money Laundering.

“In addition, the integrated actions of these various agencies have brought much success in the detection of ‘mule accounts’, blocking the flow of funds to the ‘mule account’ until the closure of the suspected bank account,” he said at a seminar on Financial Crime Prevention and Collaboration, which was officiated at by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg here today.

He said NFCC, which was established on Jan 2, 2020, focused in its first phase on collaborative functions and actions, intelligently integrated operational collaboration, building a ready-to-use centralised database, and carrying out more efficient and meaningful preventive approaches and measures.

According to Mustafar, this had resulted in many achievements including the recovery of assets being successfully returned to the country through integrated operations as well as a centralised database known as the National Financial Crime Intelligence System (NFIS), which has been developed and operates in collaboration with data providers from various government agencies.

“In the second phase, intensive work was carried out to amend the National Financial Crime Prevention Centre Act 2019, Bill to make NFCC the centralised agency to manage confiscated and forfeited property.

“Various engagement sessions were conducted, with the involvement of various agencies and departments. Input and views were obtained so that the mandate decided by the Cabinet on Aug 17 last year is realised,” he said.

On the inaugural seminar, Mustafar said it aimed to form a strengthened and improved network, particularly through the integration of the concept of public-private partnerships collaborations to fight financial crimes.

He said participants of the seminar comprised those from various departments and enforcement agencies as well as officers from financial and banking institutions.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah was also one of those present at the seminar.