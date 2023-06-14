Dept: 43 water supply projects costing RM96 mln completed in Sarikei Division

SARIKEI (June 14): A total of 43 water supply projects worth RM96 million have been completed in Sarikei Division, said the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB).

In a statement, the department said the state government, through the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication together with JBALB, is highly committed to ensuring the infrastructure and water supply system in Sarikei Division is improved to resolve water supply issues in several areas.

JBALB said in total 55 water supply projects costing RM535 million are being implemented.

“So far, 43 projects worth RM96 million have been completed and have successfully addressed water supply issues in several areas in Sarikei division.

“Nine projects worth about RM234 million are currently still in the construction stage and are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

“In addition, three projects worth about RM204 million are currently in the planning stage where one of them, the Julau Phase 2 Project, is expected to be tendered in the first quarter of 2024, while another two projects are still in the process of appointing consultants,” said the department.

JBALB said 11 water supply projects worth RM881 million have also been included under the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12) list for approval from the government including the Julau Water Supply Project under the allocation of the state government.

The scope of work for these projects includes the installation of new pipelines, construction of high-level water tanks, construction of booster pump stations, upgrading works of water treatment plants, and the construction of raw water reservoirs.

Besides improving the existing water supply system, these projects are also expected to boost the socioeconomic status of the local community and become the catalyst of more sustainable economic growth.

“The projects will also guarantee a better quality of life for the people in the division especially in Julau, Pakan, Kanowit/Julau/Durin (KJD) area, Meradong, Bintangor, Tanjung Manis, Belawai, and up to Pulau Bruit.

“In order to guarantee better and continuous quality of water supply in Sarikei division, JBALB Sarawak will ensure that the projects that are currently in the implementation stage will be completed within the set time frame.

“The projects are part of the Sarawak Water Supply Grid System which was inspired by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to solve water supply issues effectively and comprehensively,” added the department.