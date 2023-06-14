Minister highlights need to reinforce F&B ecosystem in Sarawak

KUCHING (June 14): Sarawak needs to strengthen its food and beverages (F&B) ecosystem towards promoting its offerings better and pushing the boundaries of its culinary innovation.

In making this call, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah hailed the F&B industry as being ‘immensely important to Sarawak’s economy, and one of the most crucial components of the tourism sector’.

“F&B is the second highest tourism expenditure, according to the Department of Statistics,” he said in his speech for the official launch of ‘Sarawak Gastronomy (Sago) Incubator 2023’ at The Hills here yesterday.

The text of his speech was read by the deputy minister Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Moreover, Abdul Karim said the recognition of Kuching as a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy signified the ‘remarkable untapped possibilities within our culinary treasures’.

“We are proud to be the first among Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, and the Philippines to receive the Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy’s prestigious distinction, a testament to the extraordinary richness of our gastronomic heritage.”

Adding on, Abdul Karim said tourism and food had always been‘intricately linked, forming a delightful combination that showcases the identity and culture of a destination’.

“Today, tourists seek out extraordinary experiences that go beyond landmarks, and they cherish the opportunity to immerse themselves in unique culinary encounters that awaken their senses and create lasting memories.

“Our vibrant and diverse culinary scene is a tantalising invitation for visitors to indulge in the unique flavours, traditional delicacies, and innovative culinary creations.

“From our renowned street food stalls to our exquisite tine dining establishments, Sarawak presents a tapestry of culinary experiences that cater to all tastes and preferences. The fusion of cultural influences and local ingredients creates a harmonious symphony of flavours that reflectour rich heritage and culinary traditions.”

In this regard, Abdul Karim said with Sarawak continuing to develop and promote its gastronomic treasures, his team would strive to position the state as a premier food and tourism destination, inviting visitors from near and far to experience the gastronomic wonders and offerings here.

On Sago Incubator 2023, Abdul Karim hailed it as holding immense significance for the advancement of Sarawak, and for the promotion, preservation, and innovation of its rich culinary heritage and gastronomic offerings.

“What sets this programme apart is the remarkable collaboration across all sectors, exemplifying the power of cross-sectoral partnerships.

“I wholeheartedly encourage further collaborative efforts and initiatives of this nature from the public, as the ministry stands ready to support exceptional and groundbreaking endeavours.

“By fostering cross-sectoral and cross-disciplinary collaboration, we will witness the emergence of groundbreaking innovations,” said the minister.