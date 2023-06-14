Dr Sim: Bintulu in dire need of second hospital

BINTULU (June 14): A second hospital needs to be built urgently in Bintulu and should be given priority by the federal government due to the increasing population and economic activities in this oil and gas industrial town.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who stated this, said that the current hospital cannot be expanded as it does not meet the requirements for expansion.

“We need to build a second hospital in Bintulu,” he said during the opening of the Cardiopulmonary Assessment Suite building at Bintulu Hospital today.

He mentioned that although it is the responsibility of the federal government, out of love and concern for the people, the state government strives to make the second hospital a reality.

“We need to identify other land areas to build the second hospital. During the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the existing hospital was converted into a Covid-19 hospital, and we are grateful for the assistance provided by private hospitals.

“This is why the second hospital is so crucial,” he added.

At the same time, he said they are striving to obtain healthcare autonomy as stipulated in the rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“We will discuss with the Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, at the end of this month, along with the Sarawak State Health Department (JKN), Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), the Economic Planning Unit (EPU), and the private sector, regarding the best service methods that can be provided to the people of Sarawak,” he said.

He also stated that Sarawak will face challenges for the next 20 years with a declining birth rate but an increasing aging population.

He said the government has to look into education of the young and also expensive medical treatments for the elderly.

Therefore, he said that the allocation for healthcare needs to be doubled every 10 years.

Dr Sim also expressed his gratitude to the Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang, for utilising the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) funds to build over 100 additional parking spaces at Bintulu Hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim and other guests were given a medical briefing by the management of Bintulu Hospital.

Present at the event were Pang, Sarawak Health Department (Medical) deputy director Dr Azlee Ayub, Bintulu Hospital director Dr Suzalinna Sulaiman, Harun Hatta representing Bintulu Resident Nyurak Keti, and Bintulu district officer Muhammad Dino Amid.

Also in attendance were Sarawak Premier’s political secretary Angellie Stephen Raja, Bintulu Division Public Works Department (JKR) engineer Ir Lau Pit Hwa, Bintulu Hospital Visitors Board chairman Datuk Major Hii Toh Him, and Amalgamated Plan Engineering Sdn Bhd technical director Lim Kim Ping.