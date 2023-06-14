Exec director thankful of KTC’s transfer to Main Market

KOTA KINABALU (June 14): Consumer packaged goods distributor Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Bhd’s (KTC) executive director Datuk Dexter Lau is thankful that the Sabah-based firm will be transferred from the ACE Market to the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia tomorrow.

In an earlier bourse filing on May 31, the group shared that Bursa Malaysia has approved the transfer of KTC’s entire issued share capital to the Main Market under the Consumer Products and Services sector.

“Thank you to all our shareholders for trusting in us, and at the same time, supporting KTC’s progress,” said Lau, who is currently in Beijing when contacted.

Lau said he was in the midst of bringing back the latest technology to upgrade KTC’s operation.

The technology will be the first of its kind in East Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam, which will elevate productivity by 15 per cent to drive more robust results.

KTC’s total issued share capital comes up to RM101.02 million, comprising 681.86 million ordinary shares, according to the group’s filing on Oct 28, 2022.

KTC was listed on the ACE Market in 2015, and booked a revenue and net profit of RM341.2 million and RM2 million respectively for its financial year that ended June 30, 2016 (FY2016).

Its revenue and net profit grew to RM705.8 million and RM22.1 million in FY2022, giving respectable growth rates of 106.9 and 1,005 per cent respectively.

Furthermore, the group recorded positive net cash from operating activities for the past three financial years (FY20-FY22) — RM23.3 million (FY20), RM61.97 million (FY21) and RM32.21 million (FY22).

KTC “believes that the proposed transfer is expected to enhance the group’s corporate profile, credibility and reputation, and accord KTC greater recognition and following amongst institutional investors,” said the group in the earlier filing.

KTC’s stock short name, stock code and ISIN code remain unchanged.