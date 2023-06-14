Gawai Carnival Redeems 2023 expects turnout of at least 10,000

KUCHING (June 14): The 15th Gawai Carnival Redeems is expected to host at least 10,000 people, in view of its comeback after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

In expressing this optimism, Association of Research and Development Movement of Singai Sarawak (Redeems) president Datuk Peter Nansian said the upcoming event would showcase various activities, performances and exhibitions celebrating the cultural heritage and traditions of the indigenous communities in Sarawak.

The carnival would be running from this July 7 to 9, at just-completed Bidayuh Cultural Village near the Redeems Centre in Apar, Bau District.

“We are pleased to announce that the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has accepted our invitation to declare open the festival this July 8, during the gala dinner where more than 100 tables have sold out.

“The primary objective of this Gawai Carnival is to promote and preserve the cultural traditions, rituals, music and dances, crafts and cuisines associated with the Gawai Dayak, in line with theme ‘Ngira’an Kimaju Adat Asal’ (Nurturing and Developing Our Culture).

“Additionally, the event aims to foster cultural exchanges, as well as appreciation and understanding among the diverse communities,” he said at a press conference yesterday.

Nansian also said there would be various stalls serving traditional cuisines, including by those operating halal food.

Moreover, he said Redeems would be organising ‘The Battle of the Bands 2023’, to be staged on the Bidayuh Cultural Village this Aug 23 to 25.

Registration for the competition, themed ‘Rock and Blues’, has just been opened and would close this July 31. Entry fee is RM300 per band.

Also to be run in connection with ‘The Battle of the Bands’, the ‘XPDC Live in Concert’ will feature Malaysia’s renowned rock band XPDC this Aug 26, also at the same venue.

“The Battle of the Bands offers a grand cash prize of RM10,000. The winning band will also be offered to become the opening act for the XPDC concert,” said Nansian, adding that the organiser would estimate a participation of 50 bands in the competition.

On the XPDC concert, he said the tickets would be out for sale today (June 14) on both physical and online platforms. For enquiries, send WhatsApp texts via 013-224 2325, or email to [email protected].

Back on Gawai Carnival Redeems, Nansian expected it to be grander event next year, in view of it coinciding with the World Tribal Festival 2024.

“Also to be held at the Bidayuh Cultural Village, the World Tribal Festival will gather tribes from other countries, coming here to showcase their own traditional costumes and music,” he added.