IEW 2023 hailed as ‘biggest-ever’ energy event in Borneo

KUCHING (June 14): The ‘Fifth International Energy Week (IEW) Expo & Summit’ here is hailed as the ‘biggest ever’ energy event in Borneo, with it hosting some 5,000 trade professionals representing 25 countries.

Organised by AMB Tarsus Events Group Kuala Lumpur, and hosted by the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak, the event is taking place at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) until tomorrow (June 15).

The theme this year is ‘Transitioning Towards a Net-Zero Carbon Future’.

IEW 2023 highlights Sarawak taking the lead in harnessing its huge sustainable energy resources to power up the economy and position itself as a major clean energy hub.

Among the participating groups and companies are Petronas, Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB), Shell, Velesto Energy, Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros), Petra Energy, Siemens, Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda), PTT Exploration and Production Public Co Ltd (PTTEP), Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global, Huawei Technologies, Mubadala Energy and Lava Protocol.

Its expo is housing the pavilions meant for the exhibitors from China, Singapore and Malaysia, for them to showcase their various innovations, technologies and initiatives in the transformation processes towards achieving clean energy and sustainability.

Moreover, the visitors can take part in the free ‘Tech Talks’ sessions, featuring 17 in-depth presentations on emerging technologies and innovations.

The summit, on the other hand, represents a high-level gathering that features over 28 speakers and panellists.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg delivered the keynote address yesterday.

Deputy Coordinating Minister for Maritime and InvestmentAffairsof the Republic of Indonesia, Septian Hario Seto, and Singapore’s Energy Market Authority chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun also presented their speeches.

Among the notable speakers and panellists are Petronas president chief executive Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz; SEB group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili; SEDC Energy chief executive Robert Hardin; Dr Dadan Kusdiana who is the director-general for new renewable energy and energy conservation of Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources; Okheon Lee who is the director for Hydrogen Economy Policy Division ofKorea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy; Shinji Kondo who is general manager for Hydrogen Business Department of Asia of Sumitomo Corp; Jang Jin Hwan who is general manager hydrogen business department of Korea National Oil Company; and Samsung Engineering executive vice-president (Business Development) Cheon-Hong Park.

According to Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, IEW 2023’s summit includes three panel sessions: ‘Energy Leaders’ Roundtable’, ‘Sarawak Investment Roundtable’ and ‘Focus on Indonesia Roundtable’.

“The event represents an excellent opportunity for the delegates to learn more about the developments in Indonesia, especially in Kalimantan and Nusantara, Indonesia’s soon-to-be capital city,” said Dr Hazland, also the IEW 2023 organising chairman.

IEW 2023 is supported by Business Events Sarawak (BES), Malaysia Conventions and Exhibition Bureau, Malaysian Gas Association, Malaysian Oil and Gas Services Council, and Energy Industries Council.

Key participants include Petronas as platinum sponsor with Shell; Velesto Energy, SEB, Petros and Petra Energy as gold sponsors; and Recoda, Huawei and JJ-Lapp as silver sponsors.