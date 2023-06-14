Indonesian woman in Kuching fined RM10,000 for entering country illegally

KUCHING (June 14): A woman from Singkawang, Indonesia was fined RM10,000 in default four months’ jail by the Sessions Court here today after she pleaded guilty to entering Malaysia illegally.

Felicia Santiani, 23, made the plea before Judge Maris Agan after the charge under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, punishable under Section 6(3) of the same Act, was read to her.

The Section carries a fine of not less than RM10,000 or jail for a term not exceeding five years or both, upon conviction.

She committed the offence at an eatery in Lorong Bayor Bukit 2 in Tabuan Jaya here around 12.30am on May 29.

Based on the facts of the case, police raided the premises on suspicion of online gambling credit top-up sales activity using mobile phones being conducted there.

Felicia, who was suspected to be involved in online gambling activity, was sitting down in the eatery. She failed to produce travel documents.

The Immigration Department also revealed that there was no recent record of her entering Malaysia.

Meanwhile, in a magistrates’ court, Felicia was jailed for three months after she pleaded guilty to dealing with a gaming machine on the same day.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali ordered her jail sentence to take effect from the day of her arrest on May 29.

Among items seized during the raid was a mobile phone, RM200 and a piece of paper containing letters and numbers suspected to be related to the online gambling.

For the offence, she was charged under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 which carries a fine of between RM10,000 and RM100,000 for each gambling machine seized, and jail of not more than five years, upon conviction.

The cases were prosecuted separately by DPP Mohammad Fauzan Zamri and Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad.