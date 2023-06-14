Karim: Time S’wak has own body to take care of artistes’ welfare

KUCHING (June 14): It is high time that Sarawak establish an entity or body of its own that not only looks after the payment of royalties, but also the welfare of performing artistes who are from the state, suggested Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said this is to take care of the well-being of Sarawakian artistes as they are not taken care of well at the moment.

“At the moment, we have a body that is based at the national level that takes care of the royalty payments to the artistes in the country for example but I believe Sarawakians deserve better than what that body has done for them.

“Hence, I hope that Sarawak will soon have a body that not only takes care of the royalty payments for the local Sarawakian artistes but take care of their well-being as well. That would do justice to these artistes,” he pointed out when speaking to reporters at the Borneo Cultures Museum yesterday.

Despite saying that, Abdul Karim, however, said that before such state body is formed or established, discussions and dialogues between industry players need to be held first in order to find out how everyone involved in the industry would benefit from the body.

He stressed that what is important is that all Sarawak artistes will get paid for what they are worth, their work and contribution and also be well taken care of during their retirement days.

“I hear many sad stories of our favourite artistes who are not well taken care of after their retirement. We don’t want this to happen to any artiste from Sarawak, which is why we must act now so that we don’t hear any sad stories about any artiste from Sarawak in the future,” he said.

Among the stories that he said he has heard were artistes being bedridden in hospitals, experiencing difficulties in life and other problems.

Hence, he wondered whether artistes, especially those from Sarawak, have received proper royalty payment for their work since there are efforts by existing bodies and parties to collect royalty for the artistes.

“The problem is, we don’t know how much have been collected and how much these artistes are being paid for, when their works are being used for various purposes.

“These bodies seem to be so effective in collecting payments but on the other hand seem questionable when it comes to paying the artistes,” he said.

Thus, he added, it is high time that Sarawak has its own body to tackle the issue because the works of artistes will always be a part of anyone’s life including his, either directly or indirectly.

Abdul Karim vowed to make sure the well-being of those in the performing arts sector from Sarawak are well taken care of as long as he is minister in charge of performing arts in the state.

He said he would fail as a minister if he is not able to do so.

“We must make sure that those who are involved in performing arts industry in Sarawak get all the necessary assistance and we will make sure that their sacrifices for the industry will get rewarded,” he said.

Before speaking to reporters, he was officiating at the launching ceremony of the 2023 Sarawak Art Council (MSS) Art Dialogue at the Borneo Cultures Museum auditorium.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan; Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Husaini; MSS chief executive officer Dayang Mariana Abang Bolhassan; MSS Art Dialogue panellist Datu Adi Badiozaman Tuah and other officials.