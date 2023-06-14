Lawyers: Colluding with Sulu claimants a serious crime

KUALA LUMPUR (June 14): The act of undermining the country’s sovereignty and security by colluding with the Sulu claimants is a serious crime, said law practitioners.

Lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla said as such, appropriate action should be taken against anyone who committed the crime.

“Any party who assists the Sulu claimants is regarded as sabotaging the country’s security, which is against the law,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the government would not hesitate to take legal action based on the country’s existing criminal laws against any parties, including Malaysians, who give any form of support or aid to or conspire with the Sulu claimants.

Anwar said the Royal Malaysia Police has initiated investigations against the Sulu claimants, the arbitrator and other related parties under Section 124K of the Penal Code for sabotage.

Mohamed Haniff Khatri said under Section 124K, whoever commits sabotage by any means, directly or indirectly, shall be punished with imprisonment for life.

Sharing the same view is lawyer Datuk M. Reza Hassan, who said that a life sentence fits those who arbitrarily challenge the sovereignty and security of the country.

He also described the government’s decision to take criminal legal action against any party who provided any form of support to the Sulu claimants as the right move.

“The government needs to take stern action against any attempt to challenge the sovereignty and peace of the country, and it needs to be supported by all Malaysians,” he said.

Meanwhile, lawyer Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh described the Sulu group’s claims as irresponsible because it disturbs the country’s order, stability and sovereignty.

“The government’s action is right. We cannot sit quietly when people want to sabotage our country. It is right for the government to take action under Section 124K of the Penal Code,” he said. – Bernama