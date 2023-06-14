Man in Kuching discharged, acquitted of sexual assault charges against teen stepchildren

KUCHING (June 14): The Sessions Court today discharged and acquitted a man, 50, of five sexual assault charges against his three stepchildren aged 17, 16, and 12.

The decisions were made at four separate courts by judges Musli Ab Hamid, Afidah Abdul Rahman, Maris Agan and Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yusoff against the self-employed man.

In making the decision, the judges heard the testimony of the prosecution and took into account the testimony of the victims – two girls and a boy – involved in the case.

After hearing the evidence from the prosecution, the judges found no prima facie case established by the prosecution for each case.

Three of the charges against the man were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act (Soaca) 2017, punishable under Section 14 of the same Act and read together with Section 16 of the same Act.

He was also charged with two counts under Section 14(b) of Soaca, punishable under Section 14 of the same Act and read together with Section 16 of the same Act.

Section 14 of Soaca provides for a jail term not exceeding 20 years and whipping, while Section 16 carries a jail term of up to five years and whipping of not less than two strokes, on conviction.

According to the charges, the man was accused of sexually assaulting the three children on separate occasions in 2017, 2019 and February 2023, in two houses and in a car parked around Petra Jaya here.

The prosecution was conducted by Mohammad Fauzan Zamri, while the man was represented by lawyers Steven Beti and Gerald Donald.