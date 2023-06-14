Maybank Islamic digitises will writing service for Muslims

KUALA LUMPUR (June 14): Maybank Islamic Berhad (Maybank Islamic) yesterday launched an innovative and efficient Wasiat writing service for the Muslim community called EzyWasiat.

The new digital service allows customers to easily plan and prepare their Wasiat in an efficient manner and within syariah and faraid principles.

Customers must have their proper documents ready, and from as low as RM600, their wasiat writing can be completed within just 30 minutes.

“Some of us may have come across media articles on properties and assets said to be worth more than RM70 billion that are pending distribution. A significant portion of this is reported to be belonging to Muslims,” said Maybank Islamic group chief executive officer Datuk Mohamed Rafique Merican.

According to him, the above situation can be avoided if the people are aware of the importance of planning for the distribution of their assets upon their demise.

The EzyWasiat platform is based on a unique assisted model where customers will be directly assisted by Maybank Islamic’s wealth management advisors or relationship managers who will utilise the built-in faraid algorithm to simplify the wasiat writing process.

EzyWasiat provides peace of mind when it comes to estate planning and ensures the estate is administered accordingly upon one’s demise.

It is targeted but not limited to Muslims, who have long harboured intentions to prepare a will but have been held back due to the perceived complexities, the cost involved, and lack of convenience.

To create this convenience for customers, Maybank Islamic collaborated with fintech platform provider, CreateWills Sdn Bhd (CreateWills), combined with the advisory support of Maybank Islamic’s dedicated customer relationship personnel.

Rafique added that EzyWasiat is in line with the Bank’s aspiration to develop new and innovative propositions that addresses the needs of the wider community.

“We remain steadfast to spearhead Islamic banking in this region and beyond. With the right partners, we are well-placed to do so and pave the way for the next phase of growth in Islamic finance.

“Beyond delivering on our promise of sustainability through Islamic finance, we are also putting efforts to digitise our product offerings and delivering solutions to our customers, hence the partnership with like-minded partners such as CreateWills,” he said.

Ezywasiat also enables Muslims to distribute 1/3 of their estate to non-legal heirs such as adopted children or charitable organisations.

Just recently, Maybank Islamic launched an online service called EzQurban to facilitate Aidiladha’s annual ritual practice among its customers while at the same time, promoting financial planning for their future Qurban obligations.

“The partnership between Maybank Islamic and CreateWills marks a significant advancement will writing services for the Muslim community, particularly within the Islamic Estate Planning space.

“It also builds on Maybank Islamic’s commitment to make its services accessible to all members of the Muslim community,” added Rafique.