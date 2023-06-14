MB: Kelantan state assembly to dissolve on June 22, paving way for election

KUALA LUMPUR (June 14): The Kelantan state assembly will be dissolved on June 22 to pave the way for the state elections, Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob announced today.

In a statement, he said he had sought an audience with the state ruler of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, for the dissolution of the 14th state assembly earlier.

Apart from Kelantan, the Pakatan Harapan-held Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, as well as the PAS-led Kedah and Terengganu also decided not to hold their state elections at the same time as the 15th general election in November last year.

The full term for the state legislative assembly in all these states will come to an end this year, meaning all six must hold their elections this year. — Malay Mail

