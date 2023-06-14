MBKS keeps traditions alive with fun ‘bak chang’ making session (Video)

KUCHING (June 14): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) held a ‘bak chang’ or rice dumpling making session today in collaboration with the Kuching Love Book Association.

Held in the lobby of the MBKS building at Jalan Padungan here, the activity was joined by 60 staff members of various races, who were keen to learn the art of making the traditional dish.

Huang Yi, a Chinese national married to a local, was on hand to demonstrate how to make the glutinous rice dumplings, a skill she learned from her mother-in-law.

She has been producing ‘bak chang’ for sale from home for years.

Participants learned to prepare ‘bak chang’ with prepared ingredients including glutinous rice, chicken, mushrooms, and chestnuts.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said the ‘bak chang’ making demonstration aimed to showcase the unity in diversity that exists in Sarawak.

“We are talking about culture in diversity, we are talking about festival in diversity. So, you can actually see that there are a lot of festive seasons celebrated by all different races here in Sarawak.

“So, I think one way to write on this is to enhance each other’s culture and our festive celebration and to let all the races understand more. Not only understanding, but also learn on how and why they celebrate.

“One thing we must emphasise here is that we must keep the tradition and explore new ways of presenting it and putting up to the market that suits it,” he told reporters.

Kuching Love Book Association founder May Loo said some of the 300 ‘bak chang’ produced during the event would go to the less fortunate.

“Seventy will go the Salvation Army Boy’s and Children’s Home, 30 will go to the seventh mile mental health home, 100 will be distributed to residents of KMC flats, and the remaining 100 will be given out to MBKS staff who came and joined us today,” she said.

‘Bak chang’ are traditionally served during the Dragon Boat Festival.

This year the festival falls on June 22.