Minister of Human Resources attends Geneva conference

KUALA LUMPUR (June 14): The Minister of Human Resources V Sivakumar attended the Asean Labour Ministers Breakfast Meeting in conjunction with the 111th International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva earlier this week.

This side meeting was hosted by Indonesia as the chair of Asean this year.

This meeting was also attended by the director general of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Gilbert Huongbo.

During the meet, Asean ministers exchanged views on social justice, Just Transition, and the protection of migrant workers as well as the provision of employment opportunities.