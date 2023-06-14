MoE sets up secretariat with state education foundations

SUBANG JAYA (June 14): The Ministry of Education (MoE) through its involvement with Yayasan-Yayasan Negeri SeMalaysia yesterday set up a secretariat for the foundations to beef up the education system in states.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the secretariat would function as a coordinator for several programmes related to enhancing the education system in states which are facing challenges and issues in academics, character building, poverty, literacy, and dropouts.

“The secretariat will start functioning immediately … every plan discussed today (yesterday) will be implemented through a working committee that will be headed by Yayasan Selangor,” said Fadhlina after the session with the foundations here.

Among state foundations that attended the discussion yesterday were Yayasan Sarawak, Yayasan Islam Perlis, Yayasan Terengganu, Yayasan Pahang, Yayasan Melaka, Yayasan Pelajaran Johor, Yayasan Perak, and Yayasan Selangor.

Speaking on the uniform for students, teachers, and members of the working group in schools, Fadhlina said the directive would be maintained until an announcement is issued by MoE.

“So far, we will continue to follow the directive. Since the weather condition is also hot, we will continue with the dress code to allow the hot spell to pass through before this group is allowed to use their normal uniform. We have no issue,” she said. — Bernama