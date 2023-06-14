Nanta: Works Ministry to identify minor projects for hand over to relevant authorities, ease JKR’s workload

KUCHING (June 14): The Ministry of Works will come up with a list of minor infrastructure projects that can be handed over to the relevant departments, ministries, or district offices in order to ease the Public Works Department’s (JKR) workload.

Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said his ministry will identify the minor projects before transferring them.

“We have to refine the procedures such as in terms of the technical aspects of the projects. For instance, if a project involves structure, then the ministry would have to look at the safety aspect.

“This is because for the other departments, perhaps their technical capability is not the same as JKR,” he told reporters during a Gawai dinner held at his residence here last night.

He was commenting on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent directive for small projects to be excluded from JKR’s scope of duties as the department is currently burdened with thousands of projects.

The projects are to be handed over to the relevant departments and ministries, especially at the district office level, to speed up their implementation.

Nanta said there are in fact minor projects that have already been carried out by agencies involved, such as client ministries.

“That is why we need to refine the list of which projects we can pass on to other departments,” he said, adding that a meeting on this will be held soon.

Yesterday, Anwar said a meeting regarding the delegation of power on the implementation of small projects to district offices will be held in Sungai Petani, Kedah on Saturday (June 17).

He said small projects such as the repair of dilapidated schools and health clinics should be expedited and voiced his dissatisfaction that implementation of these projects so far, especially at the level involving district offices, has not been satisfactory.