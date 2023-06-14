Pandelela a national unity icon based on Malaysia Madani concept

KUCHING (June 14): The selection of national diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong as an icon of national unity is in line with the concept of Malaysia Madani, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Children and Community Well-Being Development said the Madani concept encourages progress in terms of thinking.

The concept also instills good family values for a prosperous society which is present in Pendelela.

“She (Pandelela) has the value of empathy and good morals and she deserves that recognition. I also believe the recognition is based on her having good morals and character as a skilled woman.

“Hence we not only need an athlete who is great in sports but we need an athlete who has a balance in terms of potential and other skills as well,” she told a press conference after the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between i-Cats University College and its strategic partner here today.

Pandelela was revealed as an icon of national unity during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat sitting in Kuala Lumpur recently.

According to National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, in addition to leaders, artists and sports legends, his ministry has also made Pandelela an icon to strengthen unity among the people.

“Now, we see divers also becoming icons, we put her in our subordinate agencies so that she becomes an icon in the Ministry of National Unity,” he said at the sitting.

He was answering a supplementary question from Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) who wanted to know if the ministry intended to produce a short film on the sports legend to foster unity.