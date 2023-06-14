Parliament: Proposal to place MACC under integrity commission still under scrutiny

KUALA LUMPUR (June 14): The government is still scrutinising the proposal to place the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) under the purview of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC).

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Ramkarpal Singh said the government had also established a Pro tem Committee to discuss the direction of the proposal following the Cabinet’s meeting on April 19.

“Also, on May 17, a working-level meeting was held to discuss the terms of reference or TOR. The Pro tem Committee will also recommend the results of their findings to obtain policy decisions for Cabinet scrutiny.

“The implementation of disciplinary matters needs to be managed systematically so that monitoring of the misconduct of administrative officers and implementors at the enforcement agencies is done holistically,” he said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in his reply to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (PH-Kuala Selangor) regarding the proposal to place the MACC under the EAIC to ensure effective disciplinary control and improve the commission’s integrity.

Ramkarpal added that the study also involves the proposed appointment of AIEC members under the purview of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee as a measure to strengthen the function and integrity of the enforcement agency. — Bernama