Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for June 15-21 period

KUALA LUMPUR (June 14): The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol as well as diesel will remain unchanged for the week starting June 15 to 21.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement today, said RON97 would remain at RM3.37 per litre, RON95 (RM2.05 per litre) and diesel (RM2.15 per litre).

“To protect the consumers from the increase of global oil price, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price for both products has increased beyond the current ceiling price,” the statement said.

MOF said the government would continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take the appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. — Bernama