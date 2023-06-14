Police arrest teen who ran amok in Tg Manis, damaged kindergarten’s property

TANJUNG MANIS (June 14): Police arrested a 17-year-old boy after he ran amok and caused damage to the property of a kindergarten in Kampung Rajang yesterday.

In a statement today, Sarikei police chief Supt Awang Arfian Awang Bujang confirmed the incident happened around 8.20am.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The suspect is believed to have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

Awang Arfian called on the public not to speculate on the case.

He added police are investigating the case under Sections 427 and 323 of the Penal Code.