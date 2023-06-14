Premier: 1,285MW Baleh hydroelectric project expected to be operational by 2028

KUCHING (June 14): The 1,285MW Baleh hydroelectric project in Kapit is expected to begin operations by 2028, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said construction on the Baleh Dam is currently on schedule for completion within the next three to four years although he did not give the current progress percentage.

“Our schedule for the dam to be completed is in 2026 to 2027. It is on schedule and running smoothly.

“We only faced some hiccups when construction works were halted during the Covid-19 pandemic and then after the pandemic, there were some issues with workers,” he told reporters after attending Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi’s Gawai dinner here last night.

The Baleh Dam is one of Sarawak Energy’s largest hydropower projects to date, with construction on the mega hydroelectric project commencing in 2018.

Upon completion, it will ensure sufficient renewable hydropower capacity for Sarawak’s development and future growth as well as meet the region’s need for reliable and renewable energy.

On construction of a hydroelectric dam in Trusan, Lawas, Abang Johari said the state government is still carrying out feasibility studies on the proposed 275MW dam.

Nanta and his wife Datin Sri Angelina Celestine Ujang welcomed the Premier, state and federal leaders, as well as family and friends for an evening of celebration at their residence in Green Heights here.

