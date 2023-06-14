Premier: Sarawak eyes Swedish model as basis for new ombudsman law

KUCHING (June 14): The Swedish ombudsman model will be the basis of a new law on ombudsman that will be tabled in the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting this year end, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state government is currently studying the country’s ombudsman system in view that Sweden was one of the first countries to establish a check-and-balance system through ombudsman.

“I will personally visit Sweden together with our state attorney-general and stakeholders for us to thoroughly study this system. The system in Sweden is different but we will study first and we will use it as an example for a more transparent and responsible governance.

“By this year’s end, we will table a Bill during the DUN sitting to introduce a system that will be more responsible and become an approach where you (elected representatives) are responsible to the DUN,” he told a press conference after officiating the Financial Crime Prevention and Collaboration Seminar here today.

Also present were Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and National Anti-Financial Crime Centre (NFCC) director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali.

Abang Johari said the state government is looking to upgrade its ombudsman system to further strengthen check-and-balance in its administration.

“Right now, we have an ombudsman system which is currently under the Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman).

“We also have officers such as Certified Integrity Officers (CeIOs) and we work together with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to train them.

“But what we want is to establish one that is more in-depth and will report directly to DUN so that the check-and-balance is not under the Premier’s Department only,” he explained.

Abang Johari said with a proper check-and-balance through the ombudsman system, people will not have the perception that the government is biased.

The ombudsman concept began in Sweden with the Swedish Parliamentary Ombudsman instituted by the Instrument of Government of 1809 to safeguard the rights of citizens by establishing a supervisory agency independent of the executive branch.

In April, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya said once the Sarawak Ombudsman Ordinance is approved, the state will be the first in Malaysia to have such a law.