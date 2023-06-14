Rep: Jln Kampung Sungai Tapang repairs to be completed by June 24

KUCHING (June 14): Repair works for Jalan Kampung Sungai Tapang are scheduled for completion by June 24, said Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap.

He explained that the damage on the village road was caused by the contractor of a nearby federal funded road project.

Feedback from the Public Works Department (JKR) is that the mobilisation of machinery for the repair works is scheduled on June 20, Yap said in a press statement today.

With that, the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) lawmaker reminded members of the state Democratic Action Party (DAP) that they are part of the unity government.

“I would like to remind DAP Members of Parliament and their assistants that DAP are part and parcel of the unity government and, their role amongst others is to contribute in a positive manner and represent effectively the constituents they represent by raising their concerns to the relevant authorities and applying/securing the necessary funding to solve the various problems without giving excuses or engaging in the blame game.

“DAP MPs, as part and parcel of the unity government, should be aware that most problems cannot be solved through just calling a press conference or issuing press statements but through follow-up on the various problems raised with realistic and appropriate actions done to solve the problems.

“If problems can be solved just by a press conference or press statement blaming the government or the state assemblyman, then there is no more need for the people to elect a Member of Parliament to serve them,” Yap said.

He advised fellow leaders of the unity government to be decent and reasonable when expressing political rhetoric in the media.