Sabah to hold National Cooperative Day

KOTA KINABALU (June 14): The Gerakan Koperasi Appreciation Ceremony and National Cooperative Day (HKN) 2023 in conjunction with National Cooperative Month 2023, will be held at The Magellan Sutera Resort here on July 20.

Entrepreneurship and Cooperative Development (Kuskop) Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said two main awards will be presented in conjunction with the ceremony, namely the Tokoh Koperasi Negara and Koperasi Premier Negara.

“In addition to bringing together cooperative movements from all over Malaysia, HKN will also be attended by cooperative leaders from Southeast Asia countries such as Indonesia, Brunei, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand,” he said in a statement.

The first HKN in Sabah will be held at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC) for three days starting July 21. Meanwhile, the National Cooperative Day opening ceremony will be held on July 22.

Various events are arranged throughout HKN, including expos and exhibitions from the cooperative movement involving 200 exhibitors of products and services from home and abroad.

Ewon disclosed this after briefing Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin on the events at Istana Seri Kinabalu on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Kuskop Secretary General Datuk Seri Suriani Ahmad.

Also participated in the courtesy visit were Malaysian Cooperative Commission (SKM) Executive Vice Chairman (Operations and Regulation), Siti Azlin Ahmad Dauta, SKM Executive Vice Chairman (Policy and Development) Amran Abd Kadir, Sabah State SKM Director Matias Kundapin and SKM Cooperative Development Division Director Mohd Firdaus Hussin.

The Head of State has been invited to officiate the appreciation ceremony and HKN.