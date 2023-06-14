Selangor govt delegation calls on S’wak Multimedia Authority to learn about developing smart cities

KUCHING (June 14): The Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) has been chosen as the benchmark for the Selangor government to develop its Smart Selangor initiative.

SMA said in a press release that it recently received a visit from the Selangor State Secretary’s Office to learn about Sarawak’s development of smart cities.

The Selangor delegation was led by Smart Selangor Delivery Unit (SSDU) Innovations Sdn Bhd managing director Akmal Hamzah.

In his speech, Akmal said that the Smart Selangor initiative, drawn up until the year 2025, focuses on smart technology and infrastructure advancement.

“Thus, there are many things we need to do and we want to learn from Sarawak, especially in the development of smart cities.

“As such, our visit is to gain experience in connection with management and implementation of smart cities in Sarawak,” he said.

Akmal added the Selangor delegation also intends to establish a working relationship with Sarawak in making Smart Selangor a success in terms of governance.

Meanwhile, SMA acting general manager Mohamad Irtidzar Razali said SMA always welcomes the visit of other entities from outside the state who want to learn more on the implementation and development of smart cities in Sarawak.

“Through meeting sessions like this, we can share ideas, experiences and best practices with other agencies.

“In fact, we are in the process of transforming the city of Kuching and the city Miri into smart cities,” he said.