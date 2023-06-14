SMK St Columba PTA hails principal for outstanding leadership

MIRI (June 14): SMK St Columba’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) expressed their gratitude to the principal Subah Nyareng, whose leadership helped led the school to achieve excellence in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations.

PTA chairman Karambir Singh said the school had exhibited good performance in the public examination ever since Subah took over in 2016.

“We, the PTA, are proud of Subah and his leadership, continuously encouraging and guiding students to achieve good results in the examinations,” said Karambir in his speech for a ‘SPM 2022 Excellence’ ceremony at SMK St Columba, where a total of 29 SPM 2022 top-scorers who scored at least six A’s, received excellence award for their exceptional good results in SPM 2022.

The school recorded eight subjects that achieved 100 per cent pass rate, and overall, it achieved School Average Grade (GPS) of 4.24 for SPM 2022, versus GPS of 4.58 for SPM 2021.

The eight subjects are Bible Knowledge, Chinese Literature, Chinese Language, Biology, Physics, Principles of Accounting, Visual Arts, and Geography.

The 2022 results are the best that the school has achieved since 2013.

In his remarks, Subah said he was proud of the students for putting in all the hard work, adding that they were deserving of all the success and recognition given to them.

“I always tell the teachers and the students to never compare themselves against those from other schools.

“Always challenge yourselves to achieve whatever target that has been set upon.

“Working hard to achieve such target is more important (than comparing yourselves),” he said.

For SPM 2022, SMK St Columba registered a total of 163 candidates.