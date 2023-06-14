Sng: PBM to stay out of elections involving six states in Peninsular Malaysia

KUCHING (June 14): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) will not be fielding candidates in the elections involving six states in Peninsular Malaysia, which is expected to be held within the next few months, its president Datuk Larry Sng announced today.

He said the party is committed to ensure that the unity government remains steadfast in governing the states they had previously won and increase their influence elsewhere.

“As a component party of this government a win for Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Barisan Nasional (BN) is a win for PBM,” Sng, who is also Julau Member of Parliament, said when asked by Malay Mail.

He was asked if PBM was going to field candidates in the elections involving the six states.

The six states that will hold their elections this year are the PAS-led Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu and the Pakatan Harapan-held Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan.

They have decided not to hold their state elections at the same time as the 15th general election in November last year.

Kelantan today announced that it will dissolve its state assembly on June 22, Penang to dissolve its state assembly will dissolve on June 28, while Negeri Sembilan is expected to do so on June 30.

The full term for the state legislative assembly in all these states will come to an end this year, meaning all six must hold their elections this year. – Malay Mail