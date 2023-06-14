Some 1,400 runners expected for Ora Et Labora Run

KUCHING (June 14): The Old Josephians’ Association (OJA) Kuching will hold its sixth edition of the Ora Et Labora Run on Oct 7 with the theme ‘I Run for St Joseph’s’.

It will start at SMK St Joseph at 6am.

At least 1,400 runners are expected to participate in the run, which seeks to enable ex-students to gather, share, and serve their alma mater.

Deputy Premier and OJA president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian launched the Ora Et Labora Run 2023 during a committee meeting on June 12 at SMK St Joseph’s newly-restored Mill Hill Block.

Among those present were Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, who is also chief political secretary to the Premier; SMK St Joseph principal James Chen; St Joseph’s International School principal Brother Robert Teoh; St Joseph’s Private School sports master Andrew Hii; and representatives from Revolution Run Borneo.

“OJA has been organising many activities to unite the present and past students of the three St Joseph’s secondary schools.

“Many have been supporting the run event in the past editions and it has been very successful,” Dr Sim said in a press release.

He said last year’s Ora Et Labora Run, held following the relaxation of Covid-19 prevention control, drew more than 1,200 runners.

“And this year, we hope to attract more than 1,400 runners to join us,” he said.

Dr Sim said there are plans to hold a food and fun fair in conjunction with the run to add to the festive atmosphere, raise funds for extra-curricular activities, as well as for students to engage in simple business trials.

He also announced a series of planned programmes, including the yearly Back to School Games in conjunction with Josephian Day on Oct 6, which allows present students and old boys to compete in various games.

Dr Sim said OJA will also hold a career and leadership talk by school alumni speakers to motivate, inspire, and expose young Josephians to different professions such as medicine, engineering, law, and accounting in August.

The Ora Et Labora Run is divided into the 1.4km Walk for families and children, 5km Fun Run, and 10km Race.

All participants who finish the run will receive finisher medals.

For the 10km Race, the top 10 finishers will receive additional cash prizes.

Registration fees per person are RM50 for the 1.4km Walk and 5km Fun Run, as well as RM60 for the 10km Race.

Each registered runner is entitled to a running T-shirt and running bib.

Entry forms can be obtained at Revolution Run Borneo – Green Heights or online via www.malaysiarunner.com.

For more information, go to www.sjoba.org.my or look for the Old Josephians’ Association Kuching on Facebook.