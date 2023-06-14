S’wak Police Commissioner: Additional manpower from Sibu deployed in manhunt for Indonesian duo

KUCHING (June 14): The manhunt for the two Indonesian detainees – Kelvin and Bony – who escaped the Tapah police station lockup on Monday continues today with 24 additional police personnel and K9 unit from Sibu, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

“We urge anyone who has the information, especially on the suspicious individuals, to contact any nearby police station or inform the Padawan police headquarters for further action.

“For the record, the two suspects were only investigated under the Immigration Act, and if they were captured, they would be charged under the Penal Code for escaping from lawful custody which will be punishable by two years or a fine,” he said at a press conference at the Tapah police station today.

Mohd Azman added that the police will also be contacting Bukit Aman’s Interpol division to seek assistance from Indonesia.

He said for the last 24 hours, 117 police personnel were involved in the operation, and five roadblocks were conducted on strategic routes in the Padawan District namely in Beratok, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kawa, 10th Mile, Siburan and bordering areas of the district such as in Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Serian, Bau, Lundu, Lubok Antu and Sri Aman.

“For the second day of the operation, the police expanded the search operation to a 5km radius from Tapah police station to include Beratok, Siburan and around the jungle area.

“The police also received information from the public who said there was an individual who resembled the suspect around their village, and we have sent a team for investigations but so far, there has been no success,” he said.

Among others who were present during the press conference today were Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata and Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad.