Upcoming symposium out to highlight, strengthen drug-demand-reduction efforts in Sarawak

KUCHING (June 14): The International Recovery Symposium (IRS) 2023, to be held in Sarawak this September, reflects the state government’s ongoing commitment in dealing with the issues of drugs and substance abuse.

In highlighting this, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the drug menace had always been the key cause of many social problems affecting local communities.

“My ministry fully supports the organisation of IRS 2023 towards strengthening the efforts by and sustain the DDR (Drug Demand Reduction) programme in Sarawak, in line with our commitment in dealing with drug and substance issues,” she said during a meeting at her office yesterday.

Fatimah said by organising the IRS 2023, her ministry acknowledged the significance of international collaboration and networking in addressing the challenges of drug and substance abuse, as no single country could deal with this global issue alone.

Scheduled to take place from Sept 18 to 21 at Imperial Hotel Kuching, IRS 2023 is expected to host some 800 people, among them experts and practitioners of DDR from various countries, representatives of relevant non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and also recovery community peers.

“The objectives of the IRS 2023 include capacity-building for global DDR and substance use disorder professionals, as well as continuing professional development in the prevention, treatment and recovery support of such disorders.

“The IRS also aims to strengthen the global network of DDR professionals, honour and celebrate the outstanding professionals, organisations and initiatives in the field of DDR, and to recognise those who have successfully recovered from substance abuse and are now living fulfilling lives,” said Fatimah.

For more information or to register for IRS 2023, go to their website.